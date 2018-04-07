Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €22.70 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.70 ($28.02) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS set a €31.70 ($39.14) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($40.74) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($35.80) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.15 ($37.22) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($39.51) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €30.48 ($37.63).

ETR LHA opened at €26.35 ($32.53) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €14.23 ($17.57) and a 12 month high of €31.26 ($38.59).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Passenger Airline Group, Logistics, MRO, and Catering segments. The Passenger Airline Group segment offers passenger services through a route network of 301 destinations in 100 countries.

