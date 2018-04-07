Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give VTG (ETR:VT9) a €47.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($58.02) price objective on VTG (ETR:VT9) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($61.73) target price on VTG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Baader Bank set a €49.00 ($60.49) price target on VTG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($64.20) target price on VTG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Commerzbank set a €38.00 ($46.91) price objective on VTG and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.50 ($53.70) price objective on VTG and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €47.39 ($58.50).

ETR:VT9 opened at €47.90 ($59.14) on Wednesday. VTG has a 1 year low of €29.05 ($35.86) and a 1 year high of €50.70 ($62.59).

About VTG

VTG Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wagon hire and rail logistics company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Railcar, Rail Logistics, and Tank Container Logistics. The Railcar segment hires out freight wagons in its own fleet; provides management and technical support services to external wagon fleets, as well as maintenance services for rail freight wagons and their components; and manufactures tank wagons.

