Keras Resources (KRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Keras Resources (LON:KRS)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 29th.

Separately, Northland Capital Partners reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Keras Resources in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

Shares of Keras Resources stock opened at GBX 0.38 ($0.01) on Thursday. Keras Resources has a one year low of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.54 ($0.01).

In other news, insider Dave Reeves purchased 1,000,000 shares of Keras Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($56,148.23).

Keras Resources Company Profile

Keras Resources PLC, formerly Ferrex Plc, is a gold mining company. It is principally engaged in the gold mining and exploration. Its segments include Gold, Iron Ore, Manganese and Other operations. Its geographical segments include Australia, South Africa, West Africa and Other operations. The main areas of activity are in Australia, with some limited work at the Company’s manganese project in Togo.

