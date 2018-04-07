KiloCoin (KLC) Price Reaches $0.0310 on Major Exchanges

KiloCoin (CURRENCY:KLC) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One KiloCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, KiloCoin has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar. KiloCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.08 million and $141.00 worth of KiloCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.54 or 0.01700710 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007476 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007760 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004495 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015395 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00001060 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00022338 BTC.

KiloCoin Coin Profile

KiloCoin (KLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 13th, 2014. KiloCoin’s total supply is 10,025,186,872 coins and its circulating supply is 196,297,971 coins. The official website for KiloCoin is kilocoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “KiloCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. Kilocoin is ment to be a new measurement of value. “

Buying and Selling KiloCoin

KiloCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy KiloCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KiloCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KiloCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

