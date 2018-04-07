Kimball International (KBAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL remained flat at $$17.04 during midday trading on Thursday. 76,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.73, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.57. Kimball International has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $20.97.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $173.67 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after buying an additional 29,509 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 3.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 99.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 29,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Kimball International by 16.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Kimball International (KBAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/kimball-international-kbal-upgraded-to-hold-by-bidaskclub-updated-updated.html.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc creates design driven furnishings. The Company sells a portfolio of furniture products and services under three brands, which include Kimball Office, National Office Furniture, and Kimball Hospitality. The Company’s portfolio offers solutions for the workplace, learning, healing, and hospitality environments.

