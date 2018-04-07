Kinaxis Inc (KXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$92.20.

Several research firms recently commented on KXS. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$78.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Kinaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$75.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

In other Kinaxis news, insider Vasile Gelu Ticala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.60, for a total value of C$25,680.00. Also, insider Sarah Mayme Sedgman sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.08, for a total value of C$86,901.68. Insiders sold a total of 17,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,344 over the last ninety days.

Shares of KXS stock traded down C$0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$81.69. 28,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,975. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of C$63.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$91.98.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). Kinaxis had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of C$43.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.54 million.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc is a provider of cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations. The Company offers RapidResponse as a collection of cloud-based configurable applications. The Company’s RapidResponse product provides supply chain planning and analytics capabilities that create the foundation for managing multiple, interconnected supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment and capacity planning.

