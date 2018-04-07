Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Kingfisher (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher (LON:KGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.97) to GBX 410 ($5.76) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs upped their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 375 ($5.26) to GBX 420 ($5.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 325 ($4.56) to GBX 345 ($4.84) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 288 ($4.04) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.35) to GBX 400 ($5.61) in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 344.36 ($4.83).

Shares of Kingfisher stock opened at GBX 294.80 ($4.14) on Thursday. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of GBX 285.30 ($4.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 369.80 ($5.19).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/kingfisher-kgf-receives-buy-rating-from-stifel-nicolaus-updated-updated.html.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels located primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company offers garden furnishing, exterior lighting, performance hand and power tools, heating and cooling systems, security and water treatment products, air treatment products, and communication products.

