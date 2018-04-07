Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (KAY) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.60

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Monday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Kings Arms Yard VCT’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON KAY remained flat at $GBX 0.21 ($0.00) on Friday. Kings Arms Yard VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 17.50 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 22.80 ($0.32).

About Kings Arms Yard VCT

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company’s investment policy is intended to produce a regular and predictable dividend stream with an appreciation in capital value. The principal activity of the Company is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in quoted and unquoted securities.

