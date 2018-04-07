Kion Group (KGX) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Jefferies Group Analysts

Jefferies Group set a €85.00 ($104.94) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KGX. UBS set a €66.00 ($81.48) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($92.59) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($104.94) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($71.60) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Kion Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €76.56 ($94.52).

Shares of FRA KGX traded down €0.34 ($0.42) on Friday, reaching €76.84 ($94.86). 303,406 shares of the company traded hands. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($71.44) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($101.01).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides supply chain solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services. The company provides diesel and LPG gas forklift trucks, electric forklift trucks, warehouse handling equipment, platform trucks and tractors, and used trucks; Ad hoc services and spare parts; RFID, racking, automation, transport control, and stock management systems, as well as IT and logistics, and fleet data management solutions; and financing and leasing services, as well as truck rental services.

