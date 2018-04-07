Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Kirby Corporation operates a fleet of inland tank barges. It is the nation’s largest domestic tank barge operator transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. Kirby transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge. Kirby also operates offshore dry-bulk barge and tugboat units engaged in the offshore transportation of dry-bulk cargoes in the United States coastal trade. Kirby also rents equipment including generators, fork lifts, pumps, and compressors for use in a variety of industrial markets, and manufactures and remanufactures oilfield service equipment, including pressure pumping units, for land-based oilfield service customers. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KEX. Bank of America raised their price objective on Kirby from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo upgraded Kirby from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens set a $89.00 target price on Kirby and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kirby from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Kirby in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $80.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $4,994.71, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Kirby has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $84.10.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $708.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Kirby will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,665 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $124,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David R. Mosley sold 5,694 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $417,768.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,062.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,430 shares of company stock worth $854,762 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 4,295.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

