Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 799,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,950 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $12,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 303,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 202,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 71,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KL opened at $15.59 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3,199.85 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $212.36 million for the quarter. analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0153 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

