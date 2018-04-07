Kirkland’s Home (KIRK) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirkland’s Home (NASDAQ:KIRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland’s Home in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kirkland’s Home in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland’s Home from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.38.

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Kirkland’s Home has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.12, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Kirkland’s Home (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Kirkland’s Home had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $224.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Kirkland’s Home’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Kirkland’s Home will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kirkland’s Home news, insider W Michael Madden sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $150,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,475.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kirkland’s Home by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 704,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after buying an additional 190,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kirkland’s Home by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,268,000 after buying an additional 160,233 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Kirkland’s Home by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 307,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 150,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kirkland’s Home by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,317,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after buying an additional 115,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s Home

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and gifts in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including framed arts, mirrors, wall décors, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories, and artificial floral products.

