Kittehcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (MEOW)

Kittehcoin (CURRENCY:MEOW) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last week, Kittehcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Kittehcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kittehcoin has a total market capitalization of $321,785.00 and $0.00 worth of Kittehcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.58 or 0.01681940 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007660 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007783 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004488 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015483 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00001084 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00024237 BTC.

Kittehcoin Coin Profile

Kittehcoin (CRYPTO:MEOW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 24th, 2013. Kittehcoin’s total supply is 23,905,669,976 coins. Kittehcoin’s official Twitter account is @KittehCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kittehcoin is www.kittehcoin.net. The Reddit community for Kittehcoin is /r/KittehCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kittehcoin

Kittehcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to purchase Kittehcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kittehcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kittehcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

