Klondex Mines (KLDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Klondex Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:KLDX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

KLDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Klondex Mines in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Klondex Mines in a report on Friday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Klondex Mines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut Klondex Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Klondex Mines from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Klondex Mines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.82.

KLDX opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Klondex Mines has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $4.01.

Klondex Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:KLDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.75 million.

In other news, insider Mining Parallel Fund Waterton bought 3,143,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $4,306,078.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,513,530 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,896.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Klondex Mines by 1,063.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 429,005 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Klondex Mines in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Klondex Mines in the second quarter valued at about $10,076,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Klondex Mines in the second quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Klondex Mines by 83.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 66,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,040 shares during the period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/klondex-mines-kldx-neutral-rating-reiterated-at-roth-capital-updated-updated.html.

About Klondex Mines

Klondex Mines Ltd is a Canada-based gold and silver mining company. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of over two gold and silver projects in north central Nevada, being the Fire Creek mine located in Lander County, Nevada, the Midas mine and ore milling facility located in Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Klondex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.