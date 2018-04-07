KlondikeCoin (KDC) Trading 27.5% Lower This Week

KlondikeCoin (CURRENCY:KDC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. KlondikeCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $27.00 worth of KlondikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KlondikeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KlondikeCoin has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.73 or 0.01714460 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007702 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004492 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015366 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00001063 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00022918 BTC.

About KlondikeCoin

KlondikeCoin (KDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 9th, 2014. KlondikeCoin’s official website is klondikecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klondike Coin is a scrypt based proof of work coin with a one minute block interval or block target – and a one minute or one block Kimoto gravity well based difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling KlondikeCoin

KlondikeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase KlondikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlondikeCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlondikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

