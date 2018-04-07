Knoll Inc (KNL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.70 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) will report sales of $294.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Knoll’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $285.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $304.40 million. Knoll posted sales of $256.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Knoll will report full year sales of $294.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.34 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Knoll.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $316.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. Knoll had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Knoll from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Knoll currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other Knoll news, EVP David L. Schutte sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $50,862.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,913.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNL. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Knoll during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Knoll during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knoll during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Knoll by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Knoll during the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knoll stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.80. The stock had a trading volume of 140,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,568. The company has a market cap of $1,038.52, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.01. Knoll has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

