Analyzing KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) and The Competition

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare KNOT Offshore Partners to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

KNOT Offshore Partners has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KNOT Offshore Partners’ rivals have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

KNOT Offshore Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. KNOT Offshore Partners pays out 92.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Water transportation” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.1% and pay out 74.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.1% of KNOT Offshore Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KNOT Offshore Partners and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KNOT Offshore Partners 31.05% 10.92% 4.16% KNOT Offshore Partners Competitors -0.68% 4.75% 1.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for KNOT Offshore Partners and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KNOT Offshore Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 KNOT Offshore Partners Competitors 239 766 1134 37 2.45

KNOT Offshore Partners presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.79%. As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential upside of 17.52%. Given KNOT Offshore Partners’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KNOT Offshore Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KNOT Offshore Partners and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio KNOT Offshore Partners $219.20 million $68.06 million 8.78 KNOT Offshore Partners Competitors $2.48 billion $295.03 million -0.46

KNOT Offshore Partners’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than KNOT Offshore Partners. KNOT Offshore Partners is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

KNOT Offshore Partners rivals beat KNOT Offshore Partners on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides crude oil loading, transportation, and storage services under time charters and bareboat charters. As of June 30, 2017, it had a fleet of 13 shuttle tankers. KNOT Offshore Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.