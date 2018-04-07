Koenig & Bauer (SKB) Given a €77.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €77.50 ($95.68) target price on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SKB. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($91.36) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €82.00 ($101.23) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, equinet set a €67.00 ($82.72) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €76.64 ($94.62).

Koenig & Bauer stock traded down €0.65 ($0.80) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €76.65 ($94.63). The stock had a trading volume of 29,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,918. Koenig & Bauer has a 52-week low of €54.65 ($67.47) and a 52-week high of €74.25 ($91.67).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/koenig-77-50-by-warburg-research-updated-updated.html.

About Koenig & Bauer

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging, commercial book, and poster printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.