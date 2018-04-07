Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $2.61 on Top Exchanges

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, Komodo has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $2.61 or 0.00037221 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Binance, Bittrex and CoinExchange. Komodo has a total market cap of $271.75 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00593213 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.93 or 0.02606770 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00366902 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00057908 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012806 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00112328 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00267016 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 104,038,767 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BarterDEX, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptox, Binance, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

