Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PHG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $42.35. The stock has a market cap of $34,935.93, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,362,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,900,000 after acquiring an additional 696,075 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,373,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,921,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,210,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,853,000 after acquiring an additional 91,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,085,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,020,000 after acquiring an additional 802,100 shares during the period. Finally, MD Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. MD Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,004,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,974,000 after acquiring an additional 556,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Koninklijke Philips (PHG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/koninklijke-philips-phg-upgraded-by-valuengine-to-buy.html.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.