Teachers Advisors LLC Acquires 250,445 Shares of Kraton Corp (KRA)

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 341.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 250,445 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Kraton worth $15,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Kraton by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 607,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 508,140 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kraton by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,328,000 after purchasing an additional 468,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Kraton during the 4th quarter valued at $8,053,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraton during the 4th quarter valued at $7,226,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Kraton by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 282,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 142,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRA opened at $48.03 on Friday. Kraton Corp has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $1,567.58, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $465.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.75 million. Kraton had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Kraton Corp will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Loop Capital set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Kraton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, UBS reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Kraton in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Teachers Advisors LLC Acquires 250,445 Shares of Kraton Corp (KRA)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/kraton-corp-kra-shares-bought-by-teachers-advisors-llc-updated.html.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.