Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Acquires $100,300.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Scot B. Jarvis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,976. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KTOS opened at $10.67 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $1,071.36, a PE ratio of 266.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $202.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.99 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Risk Paradigm Group LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 417.6% in the third quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

