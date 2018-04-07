Critical Analysis: Delhaize Group (DEG) and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (NYSE:KKD)

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (NYSE: KKD) and Delhaize Group (NYSE:DEG) are both companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and Delhaize Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krispy Kreme Doughnuts 6.90% 15.58% 11.41% Delhaize Group 1.77% 7.11% 3.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and Delhaize Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krispy Kreme Doughnuts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Delhaize Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Delhaize Group pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts does not pay a dividend. Delhaize Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and Delhaize Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krispy Kreme Doughnuts 0 0 0 0 N/A Delhaize Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts beats Delhaize Group on 3 of the 5 factors compared between the two stocks.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Company Profile

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc. is a retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The Company’s principal business includes owning and franchising Krispy Kreme stores, at which a range of doughnuts, including the Company’s Original Glazed doughnut, together with complementary products, including an array of coffees and other beverages. The Company operates through four business segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise and KK Supply Chain. The Company Stores segment includes the doughnut shops operated by the Company. The Domestic Franchise segment consists of the Company’s domestic store franchise operations and the licensing of Krispy Kreme products domestically. The International Franchise segment consists of the Company’s international store franchise operations. The KK Supply Chain segment produces doughnut mixes and manufactures doughnut-making equipment.

Delhaize Group Company Profile

Delhaize le Lion de Leeuw BV (Belgium Branch), formerly Delhaize Group SA, is a Belgium-based food retailer. The Company operates through three segments: the United States, including Food Lion and Hannaford banners; Belgium, including Delhaize Le Lion and AD Delhaize banners, and Southeastern Europe (SEE), including Alfa Beta, Mega Image and Shop&Go banners. The Company is principally engaged in the operation of food supermarkets through Company-operated, affiliated and franchised stores. Affiliated stores are with its banners that are operated by independent third parties to whom the Company sells its products at wholesale prices. Its store network also includes other store formats, such as proximity, cash and carry, and specialty stores. The Company has stores located in the United States (Northeast, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic), Belgium, Luxembourg, Greece, Serbia, Romania and Indonesia. The Company operates over 3,510 stores.

