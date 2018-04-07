La Quinta Holdings Inc (LQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

La Quinta Holdings Inc (NYSE:LQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

LQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of La Quinta in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La Quinta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo cut shares of La Quinta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of La Quinta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of La Quinta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE:LQ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,690,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,265.87, a PE ratio of 66.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.74. La Quinta has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $21.06.

La Quinta (NYSE:LQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). La Quinta had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that La Quinta will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of La Quinta by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,332,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,495 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of La Quinta by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,430,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,715 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of La Quinta by 239.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,195,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,062,000 after purchasing an additional 842,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of La Quinta by 847.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 900,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,624,000 after purchasing an additional 805,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of La Quinta during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,125,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About La Quinta

La Quinta Holdings Inc is an owner, operator and franchisor of select-service hotels primarily serving the midscale and upper-midscale sectors under the La Quinta brand. The Company’s segments include owned hotels, franchise and management, and corporate and other. The owned hotels segment is engaged in the operation of owned hotel properties.

