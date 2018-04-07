Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,247 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.09% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $14,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7,444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Weik Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LH opened at $161.65 on Friday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $134.19 and a 1-year high of $181.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,695.29, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.07. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LH. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Argus began coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $183.00 target price on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.19.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, CEO David P. King sold 49,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $8,232,063.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,090,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $1,405,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,212.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,630 shares of company stock worth $9,851,701 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a life sciences company that is integrated in guiding patient care, providing clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. The Company operates as a healthcare diagnostics company. The Company operates through two segments: LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development (CDD).

