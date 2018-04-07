Global X Funds (URA) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Funds (NYSEARCA:URA) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,552 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.27% of Global X Funds worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URA. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global X Funds by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Funds by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Florence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Funds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Global X Funds by 320.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Funds during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000.

NYSEARCA:URA opened at $12.74 on Friday. Global X Funds has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $16.36.

