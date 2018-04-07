Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hannon Armstrong (HASI)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its position in Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.19% of Hannon Armstrong worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong by 8.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong by 4.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. B. Riley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cowen set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

In other Hannon Armstrong news, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $284,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 707,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,402,284.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HASI opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,019.49, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. Hannon Armstrong has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 40.96 and a current ratio of 40.96.

Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 million. Hannon Armstrong had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 29.23%. equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Hannon Armstrong’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.71%.

About Hannon Armstrong

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc makes debt and equity investments in sustainable infrastructure, including energy efficiency and renewable energy. The Company focuses on providing preferred or senior level capital to sponsors and obligors for assets that generate long-term, recurring and predictable cash flows.

