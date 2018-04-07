Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 242.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,153 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.05, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2,877.52, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.72. Uniti Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.78%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 95.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen set a $26.00 price target on shares of Uniti Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group Inc, formerly Communications Sales & Leasing, Inc, is an internally managed real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition and construction of infrastructure in the communications industry. The Company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers.

