Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in VirnetX Holding Co. (VHC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,811 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.47% of VirnetX worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VirnetX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after buying an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of VirnetX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 32,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VirnetX by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 26,992 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of VirnetX by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 198,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of VirnetX by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 62,576 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:VHC opened at $3.95 on Friday. VirnetX Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $8.75.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corporation is an Internet security software and technology Company with a technology for secure communications, including fourth-generation (4G) long term evolution (LTE) security. The Company’s software and technology solutions, including its secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology, facilitate secure communications and provide the security platform required by Internet-based applications, such as instant messaging, voice over Internet protocol, mobile services, streaming video, file transfer, remote desktop and machine-to-machine (M2M) communications.

