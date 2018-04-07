Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 700.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after purchasing an additional 146,244 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $12,209,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,949,000. Portfolio Strategies Inc bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $6,173,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $4,927,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $102.33 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $82.48 and a one year high of $125.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1599 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st.

WARNING: “Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $500,000 Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc-has-500000-position-in-proshares-ultra-sp500-sso.html.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.