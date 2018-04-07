Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys New Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,806 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFG Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 9,611 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 105,892 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Cowen set a $70.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Howard Weil lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “focus list” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.03.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 25,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total value of $1,474,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,732.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $42.26 and a 52-week high of $61.31. The company has a market capitalization of $71,014.98, a PE ratio of 82.82, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys New Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/lake-street-advisors-group-llc-invests-264000-in-conocophillips-cop-stock-updated-updated.html.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.