6,870 Shares in Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,361,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Oaktree Capital Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after acquiring an additional 66,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Capital Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. 22.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,821,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $36,700,746.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 72,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $440,364.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 529,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,379 in the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase cut their target price on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

OAK stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. Oaktree Capital Group LLC has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The firm has a market cap of $6,172.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.45 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Oaktree Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Capital Group LLC will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “6,870 Shares in Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/lake-street-advisors-group-llc-invests-289000-in-oaktree-capital-group-llc-oak-updated-updated.html.

Oaktree Capital Group Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.