Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $300,000 in iShares Dow Jones US Financial Svc.(ETF) (NYSEARCA:IYG) Stock

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Financial Svc.(ETF) (NYSEARCA:IYG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Financial Svc.(ETF) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Financial Svc.(ETF) in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Financial Svc.(ETF) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 56,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Financial Svc.(ETF) by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Financial Svc.(ETF) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,035,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the period.

Shares of IYG opened at $128.88 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones US Financial Svc has a 12 month low of $104.88 and a 12 month high of $142.14.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $300,000 in iShares Dow Jones US Financial Svc.(ETF) (NYSEARCA:IYG) Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/lake-street-advisors-group-llc-invests-300000-in-ishares-dow-jones-us-financial-svc-etf-iyg-updated-updated.html.

iShares Dow Jones US Financial Svc.(ETF) Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

