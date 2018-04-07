Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $278,000 in Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Stock

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMS. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Millie Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $50.44 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care has a twelve month low of $41.55 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31,104.88, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FMS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Fresenius Medical Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresenius Medical Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

