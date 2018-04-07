Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, March 31st.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1,201.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $41.30 and a 52-week high of $52.43.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $44.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.64 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 13.53%. analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristin Pruitt sold 600 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $28,926.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,711. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Scott Welch acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $502,282 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 8.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 251,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the third quarter worth $208,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Lake City Bank (the Bank), provides an array of products and services throughout its Northern and Central Indiana markets. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and wealth management, brokerage, investment and treasury management commercial services.

