Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Share Price

Press coverage about Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lam Research earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.0133663060058 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,123,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31,779.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $124.91 and a 12-month high of $234.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. analysts predict that Lam Research will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 20.04%.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Vetr cut shares of Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.39 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 12th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.14.

In other Lam Research news, COO Timothy Archer sold 16,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total transaction of $3,669,649.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin B. Anstice sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,393 shares of company stock worth $19,222,556. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

