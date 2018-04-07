Lam Research (LRCX) Research Coverage Started at UBS

UBS started coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) in a report released on Wednesday, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Vetr lowered shares of Lam Research from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $240.39 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 12th. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $261.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $245.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $190.65 on Wednesday. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $124.91 and a 12 month high of $234.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $31,779.00, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.66. Lam Research had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.04%.

In related news, COO Timothy Archer sold 16,574 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total transaction of $3,669,649.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin B. Anstice sold 11,200 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,222,556. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 64,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $957,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 298,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,983,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

