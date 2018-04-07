LandCoin (LDCN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00

LandCoin (CURRENCY:LDCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, LandCoin has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One LandCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and CoinExchange. LandCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of LandCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002934 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00673470 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00178409 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036437 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00054838 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

LandCoin Coin Profile

LandCoin’s genesis date was December 11th, 2016. LandCoin’s total supply is 19,003,881,978 coins. LandCoin’s official website is landcoin.co.

LandCoin Coin Trading

LandCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase LandCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LandCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LandCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

