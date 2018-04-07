Green Square Capital LLC Purchases 229,199 Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK)

Green Square Capital LLC raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,255,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,199 shares during the period. Landmark Infrastructure Partners accounts for approximately 3.4% of Green Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Green Square Capital LLC owned 5.79% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners worth $22,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Florence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Florence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,755,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,783,000 after acquiring an additional 24,382 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth $4,847,000. Orinda Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 194,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 76,929 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 280.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 109,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMRK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Wells Fargo began coverage on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $16.10 on Friday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.43.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.55 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Green Square Capital LLC Purchases 229,199 Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/landmark-infrastructure-partners-lp-lmrk-is-green-square-capital-llcs-largest-position-updated-updated.html.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests in the United States. The company leases real property interests to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.