DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LXS. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.70 ($89.75) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase set a €67.00 ($82.72) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($90.12) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($86.42) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lanxess has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €71.18 ($87.88).

Lanxess stock traded down €0.52 ($0.64) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €61.80 ($76.30). The stock had a trading volume of 273,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. Lanxess has a 52-week low of €59.89 ($73.94) and a 52-week high of €74.50 ($91.98).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/lanxess-lxs-buy-rating-reiterated-at-dz-bank-updated-updated.html.

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemicals and coatings industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and specialty chemicals industries; customer-specific specialties; and tire chemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.