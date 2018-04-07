Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact LATAM Airlines Group (LTM) Share Price

Media headlines about LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LATAM Airlines Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 45.5645681591175 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:LTM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 324,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,847. The firm has a market cap of $9,466.01, a PE ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 1.75. LATAM Airlines Group has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $17.39.

LTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA is a Chile-based company, which is engaged in passenger and cargo air transportation, both in the domestic markets of Chile, Peru, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador and Brazil and in a developed series of regional and international routes in America, Europe and Oceania. These businesses are performed directly or through its subsidiaries in different countries.

