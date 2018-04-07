Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (LGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1156 per share on Monday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th.

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $19.39.

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income. The Fund’s Global Equity Portfolio invests in a portfolio of approximately 60 to 80 United States and non-United States equity securities, including American Depository Receipts (ADRs).

