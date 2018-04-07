Leidos (LDOS) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.14

News headlines about Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Leidos earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the aerospace company an impact score of 45.9910327668968 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have weighed in on LDOS. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Leidos from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Group boosted their price target on Leidos from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of LDOS stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.86. 704,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,069.02, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.61. Leidos has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $70.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Leidos will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

