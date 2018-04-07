LendConnect Hits Market Cap of $385,738.00 (CRYPTO:LCT)

LendConnect (CURRENCY:LCT) traded down 85.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last week, LendConnect has traded 79.7% lower against the dollar. LendConnect has a total market cap of $385,738.00 and $801.00 worth of LendConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LendConnect token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Lendconnect, CoinExchange and ForkDelta.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002930 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00673058 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00179035 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036443 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00055632 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

LendConnect Profile

LendConnect was first traded on November 21st, 2017. LendConnect’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,161,059 tokens. LendConnect’s official website is lendconnect.io. LendConnect’s official Twitter account is @lendconnect.

Buying and Selling LendConnect

LendConnect can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lendconnect, CoinExchange and ForkDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase LendConnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LendConnect must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LendConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

