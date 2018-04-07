Lendingtree (TREE) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 30th.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.33.

Shares of Lendingtree stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $322.80. The stock had a trading volume of 240,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. Lendingtree has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $404.40. The stock has a market cap of $3,913.72, a P/E ratio of 106.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.73.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Lendingtree had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Lendingtree will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Lendingtree declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President Neil Salvage sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.16, for a total value of $1,322,206.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,195.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carla Shumate sold 4,800 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total transaction of $1,649,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,154 shares of company stock valued at $34,695,232 over the last 90 days. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Lendingtree during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Lendingtree (TREE) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/lendingtree-tree-lowered-to-buy-at-bidaskclub-updated.html.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.