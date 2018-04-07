Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Leucadia National Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:LUK)

Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK) – Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Leucadia National in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 20th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the conglomerate will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Leucadia National’s FY2019 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Leucadia National had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leucadia National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Leucadia National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Leucadia National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE LUK opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,926.63, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. Leucadia National has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $28.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Leucadia National’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Leucadia National by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,377,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,476,000 after acquiring an additional 71,304 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Leucadia National by 44.3% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 782,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,754,000 after acquiring an additional 240,323 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Leucadia National by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,970 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Leucadia National by 1.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,537,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,824,000 after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC purchased a new position in Leucadia National during the third quarter valued at $1,713,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leucadia National Company Profile

Leucadia National Corporation operates as a diversified holding company that focuses on financial service businesses and investments in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its services include equities research, sales, and trading; financing, securities lending, and other brokerage; wealth management; fixed income sales and trading; futures; equity capital markets, debt capital markets, and financial advisory; and asset management services.

