LG Display (LPL) Receives $16.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

LPL stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $11.33. 997,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,149. LG Display has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $8,301.35, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). LG Display had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that LG Display will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 40.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29,342 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LG Display by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in LG Display by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 130,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 31,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

