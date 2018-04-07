LHC Group (LHCG) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LHCG. Stephens set a $74.00 price target on shares of LHC Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Shares of LHCG opened at $71.31 on Wednesday. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $76.14. The firm has a market cap of $1,292.03, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $292.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 14,216 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $909,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1,862.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 175,100 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 558.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 169,620 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in LHC Group by 371.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,880 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 117,301 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in LHC Group by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 125,263 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 74,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in LHC Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 304,858 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,673,000 after acquiring an additional 60,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides post-acute healthcare services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospice agencies, community-based services agencies and long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs). The Company operates through four segments: home health services, hospice services, community-based services and facility-based services.

