Liberty Media (LSXMK) vs. Its Peers Critical Analysis

Liberty Media (NASDAQ: LSXMK) is one of 73 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Liberty Media to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Media and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Media N/A N/A N/A Liberty Media Competitors -12.86% -11.71% -1.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Liberty Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Media has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media’s peers have a beta of 0.59, suggesting that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Media and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Media 0 1 0 0 2.00 Liberty Media Competitors 603 1852 1933 97 2.34

Liberty Media presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.19%. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 72.18%. Given Liberty Media’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Media has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Media and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Media $5.43 billion N/A 12.34 Liberty Media Competitors $17.39 billion $2.01 billion 17.98

Liberty Media’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Media. Liberty Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Liberty Media peers beat Liberty Media on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Liberty Media

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of various media, communications, and entertainment businesses. Its businesses are attributed to three tracking stock groups: the Liberty SiriusXM Group, the Braves Group, and the Formula One Group. It provides equipment and technology that deliver location-based services to wireless users. The company was founded on January 11, 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

