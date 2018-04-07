Mears Group (MER) Price Target Cut to GBX 450 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Mears Group (LON:MER) had its target price reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 480 ($6.74) to GBX 450 ($6.32) in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.72) target price on shares of Mears Group in a report on Friday, January 5th.

LON MER traded up GBX 4 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 346 ($4.86). 51,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,226. Mears Group has a 52 week low of GBX 357.50 ($5.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 533.50 ($7.49).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.55 ($0.12) per share. This is an increase from Mears Group’s previous dividend of $3.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 2.51%.

Mears Group Company Profile

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

